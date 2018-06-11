The American Cancer Society’s Tee It Up Fore Life golf tournament

Old Overton Club 7251 Old Overton Club Dr, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35242

This tournament raises money to help our mission to free the world of cancer - attacking from every angle. 1 p.m. shot-gun start, must register to participate. This year’s honoree will be football icon Pat Sullivan. Visit teeitupforelifebham.com for more information

