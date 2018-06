This Walk and Talk in Grandmother’s Garden at Sloss Furnaces will discuss “Genetically modified organisms,” those living things that have been manipulated for a different set of genes. How do they differ from heirlooms and hybrids? Would “grandmother: have planted them? We’ll talk about tomatoes, corn and yellow squash.

Sallie Lee, the presenter, serves as an Urban Regional Extension Agent for the Alabama Cooperative Extension System and works with homeowners, schools, and community groups.