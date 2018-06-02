The Market at Pepper Place

We have more than 100 tents every weekend as we approach the peak summer growing season in Alabama. Make plans to enjoy a cup of coffee and a warm breakfast with us this Saturday and celebrate everything Alabama grown and made.

Find strawberries, asparagus, veggies and herbs with farm eggs and meats from farmers, ready-to-eat foods from Alabama food producers and anything from soaps, candles and jewelry to wood products and apparel handcrafted by small businesses.

Visit pepperplacemarket.com for more information.