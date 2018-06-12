Vestavia Hills monthly Chamber of Commerce luncheon

Network with other Chamber members and hear speakers on a wide variety of topics.We are honored to have Rear Admiral Bill Goodwin (Ret.) as our guest speaker this month.

He entered the Navy in May of 1975 and was designated a Naval Aviator in February 1977 subsequently amassing over 3500 flight hours and 635 carrier landings. He is a graduate of the Naval Postgraduate School where he earned a Master of Science degree in Operations Research and the Naval War College, Newport, R.I., with a Master of Arts degree in National Security and Strategic Studies.

At mid-career, he completed the rigorous 18-month Navy Nuclear Power Training as a prospective aircraft carrier Commanding Officer and was designated a Nuclear Engineer Officer. He supervised final construction, initial reactor operations, crew training and served as the first Commanding Officer of USS Ronald Reagan.

In subsequent assignments, he was the Commander, USS Abraham Lincoln Battle Group and Commander Naval Air Force, U.S. Atlantic Fleet with responsibilities for personnel training and maintenance of five (5) U.S. Navy nuclear-powered aircraft carriers and all aviation in the U.S. Atlantic Fleet. He had leadership of 5 commands during his Navy career. Visit vestaviahills.org for more information.