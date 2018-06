Each week a new speaker will present.

June 7th- Speaker: Ruth Vann Lillian, Interim Minister, Unitarian Universalist Church of Birmingham. Course: Unitarian Universalist

June 14- Speaker: Joe Comer, Pastor, Horizons Church. Course: Assemblies of God

June 21- Speaker: John Lang, spokesman for First Church of Christ Scientist. Course: Christian Scientist

June 28- Speaker: Steve Severance, Pastor, Birmingham First Seventh-day Adventist Church. Course: Seventh-day Adventist