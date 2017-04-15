Fifth Annual Cornhole Classic Benefiting The Bell Center

AEA Group and Alt 94.9 are excited to present the Fifth Annual Cornhole Classic on Saturday, April 15th hosted by The Bell Center Junior Board. The Cornhole Classic will be a round-robin tournament that will keep your cornhole skills intact during the tailgating off-season. The top teams will advance to single elimination playoffs for a chance at cash (competitive teams) or great prizes and gift cards (social teams).

Join us at Good People Brewing Company on Saturday, April 15:

- Doors open at 11:00 AM,

- All tournament players must check-in by 12:00 PM, and

- The tournament starts promptly at 1:00 PM.

Along with the fabulous brews at Good People, Doodles and other local food truck vendors will have food available for purchase. There will also be several great raffle items.

Early registration is only $40 (social) and $60 (competitive) per team (2 people per team). Registration on the day of the event is $50/$70 per team, so go ahead and register today! Registration fees include a spot for your team in the double elimination tournament and two (2) of Good People’s finest brews! Weather permitting, each team is guaranteed a minimum of four cornhole matches. All registration fees are considered non-refundable donations to The Bell Center.

Visit http://alabamacornhole.com/bellcentercornhole for additional information and to register now!

This is a certified CACC tournament - players will have the option to earn season points.