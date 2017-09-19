Join George Keller, Asst. Dean and Chair, Howard College of Arts and Sciences, Stamford University, as he considers the relationship between science and religion and then discusses evolution and creationism.Presented by Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) olli.ua.edu or ollibham.org.
Evolution vs Creationism
Vestavia Hills Civic Center 1975 Merryvale Rd., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
Education & Learning
