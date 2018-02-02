An Evening of Love, Laughter and Inspiration with Rachel Macy Stafford

Through her warm and practical storytelling, Rachel Macy Stafford, New York Times bestselling author of Hands Free Mama, will teach guests simple strategies for overcoming endless distraction and pressure to live a more authentic life. Rachel will host a book signing and reception immediately following her presentation. Tickets are $25 with all proceeds benefitting The Bell Center, Community Furniture Bank, Overflow Foundation, Family Promise, Firehouse Shelter and The United Methodist Children’s Home. For more information and ticket purchase, order online here or call the church office at (205) 879-1737.