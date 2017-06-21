Equality (While Ya Still Got It) - A Discussion on LGBTQ Rights

As part of Pride Month, Greater Birmingham Democrats want to help make sure the widest audience possible can engage in a panel discussion on this important subject. GBDems partners with the Rainbow Caucus of Alabama Young Dems to present this excellent forum on LBGTQ Rights. It was initially presented at UAB in February and is back by popular demand. Panelists include: Patrick Scarborough - Human Rights Campaign National Board of DirectorsGina Mallisham - Birmingham AIDS Outreach, Sidewalk/SHOUT Film Festival, Magic City Acceptance ProjectDr. Morrissa Ladinsky - UAB Associate Professor for the Division of General Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine Destiny Clark - President, Central Alabama PrideModerated by State Representative Patricia Todd, Alabama’s only LGBTQ legislator.

Who: You

What: Panel on LGBTQ Rights

When: 6:30-8 pm Wednesday, June 21st

Where: Vestavia Hills Library 1221 Montgomery Highway Vestavia Hills 35216

How: Free and open to the public

For more information please contact Josh Coleman, joshcoleman01@gmail.com, 205.789-1309.