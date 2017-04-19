Earth Day Crafts

Teens: Hug the earth and show you love it! We'll take recyclable materials and turn them into awesome crafts! Snack served. Grades 6-12.
Info
Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest 1221 Montgomery Hwy., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216 View Map
Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest 1221 Montgomery Hwy., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
Teens: Hug the earth and show you love it! We'll take recyclable materials and turn them into awesome crafts! Snack served. Grades 6-12.
Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest 1221 Montgomery Hwy., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216 View Map
Starnes Publishing LLC