Crohn's and Colitis Foundation Casino for a Cause

Save the date for Casino for a Cause 2017! Sponsorship and group ticketing information is available through the chapter office at (646) 387-2149 for more information. The 2017 ticketing website will go live later in the summer.

The Alabama/NW Florida Chapter of the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation is proud to present the 7th Annual Casino for a Cause at Regions Field on Thursday, November 9th. Proceeds from Casino for Cause will support the Foundation's programs including education, Camp Oasis for children with Crohn's disease and Ulcerative Colitis and additional support services for Alabamians living with these chronic digestive diseases.

Admission to Casino for a Cause is includes dinner, drinks, silent auction, music, and great prizes. Whether you are looking for a great night out supporting a great cause with a date or friends, or an opportunity to support your community with your company, there are many ways to participate in this wonderful event.