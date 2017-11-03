Crimes of theHeart

to Google Calendar - Crimes of theHeart - 2017-11-03 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Crimes of theHeart - 2017-11-03 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Crimes of theHeart - 2017-11-03 19:30:00 iCalendar - Crimes of theHeart - 2017-11-03 19:30:00

Samford University 800 Lakeshore Drive, Vestavia Hills, Alabama

Winner of the 1981 Pulitzer Prize, Crimes of the Heart is a warm-hearted, irreverent and hilarious Southern Gothic drama that tells the story of three young Mississippi sisters each betrayed by their passions. With humanity and humor, this play tells the story of the Magrath family collectively dealing with their past and coming to terms with their individuality. Sponsored by Michael J. and Mary Anne Freeman.

Info
Samford University 800 Lakeshore Drive, Vestavia Hills, Alabama View Map
Theater & Dance
205-726-2853
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Crimes of theHeart - 2017-11-03 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Crimes of theHeart - 2017-11-03 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Crimes of theHeart - 2017-11-03 19:30:00 iCalendar - Crimes of theHeart - 2017-11-03 19:30:00

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

* indicates required
See our full August issue

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours