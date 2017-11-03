Winner of the 1981 Pulitzer Prize, Crimes of the Heart is a warm-hearted, irreverent and hilarious Southern Gothic drama that tells the story of three young Mississippi sisters each betrayed by their passions. With humanity and humor, this play tells the story of the Magrath family collectively dealing with their past and coming to terms with their individuality. Sponsored by Michael J. and Mary Anne Freeman.
Crimes of theHeart
Samford University 800 Lakeshore Drive, Vestavia Hills, Alabama View Map
Theater & Dance