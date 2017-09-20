A Conversation About Current Politics With A Historical Perspective

Vestavia Hills Civic Center 1975 Merryvale Rd., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216

Join Dr. James Day, Professor of History, University of Montevallo, as he discusses the approach of the end of President Trump's 1st year in office. We 'll look back at the previous 9 months. We'll also attempt to gain some historical perspective & take the long term view of presidential politics & the impact on the Office of the Chief Executive. Presented by Osher Lifelong Learning Inst. (OLLI) olli.ua.edu or ollibham.org

