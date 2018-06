Community Night in the Forest Adult Event

Outdoor Concert Featuring Rollin’ in the Hay

Saturday, July 21, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Community Night will have something fun for all ages! For the adults we welcome back the legendary Hay, known for their high-octane groove grass guaranteed to get you on your feet. BYOC – bring your own chairs! Free; event will move inside in case of rain.