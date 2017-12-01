Christmas with Act of Congress

Samford University Wright Center 800 Lakeshore Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35229

The all acoustic "progressive bluegrass" group was voted Birmingham's Best Band for 2016 by Birmingham magazine and AL.com and was selected as the 2016 artist for "Keep Alabama Beautiful." Act of Congress kicks of the Christmas season with the Alabama Symphony. In partnership with the Alabama Symphony Orchestra as part of their Red Diamond® SuperPOPS series

Samford University Wright Center 800 Lakeshore Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35229
Concerts & Live Music
205-726-2853
