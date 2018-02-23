OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents Celebrating Black History Month with a Birmingham Music Legend with Sam Frazier, Jr., professional musician. From his mother’s shotgun house in the mining town of Edgewater, Sam Frazier Jr. became a part of Birmingham’s musical history. He was the first black entertainer who appeared on the “Country Boy Eddie” show and did so for 14 years. He is in the Birmingham Records Hall of Fame and Alabama Blues Hall of Fame. Sam recounts his life in music and history in Blues, and shares his latest recordings with us.