The Alabama/NW Florida Chapter of the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation is proud to present the 8th Annual Casino for a Cause at The Haven on Thursday, November 1st. Proceeds from Casino for a Cause will support the Foundation's programs including education, Camp Oasis for children with Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis and additional support services for Alabamians living with these chronic digestive diseases.

Whether you are looking for a great night out supporting a great cause with a date or friends, or an opportunity to support your community with your company, there are many ways to participate in this wonderful event. Admission to Casino for a Cause includes valet parking, dinner, drinks, silent auction, music, great prizes, and the opportunity to support those living with Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis in our community.