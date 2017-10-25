CHUMC members will be out in force again this year with trunks decorated to the nines for the church’s annual trunk or treat. The night will feature a variety of food vendors and activities, including a walk-through theme experience, crafts and trunk-or-treating. Guests can park in the parking lots above the church or across the street, and a public safety official will be on hand to direct traffic.
Cahaba Heights UMC Trunk or Treat
Cahaba Heights United Methodist Church 3139 Cahaba Heighhts Road, Vestavia Hills, Alabama
