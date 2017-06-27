Build a Better World-Tween Style

CSI @ the Library! Learn from the pros while moving from lab to lab. Then try to solve your own mystery with clues provided. Grades 3-6.
Info
Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest 1221 Montgomery Hwy., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216 View Map
Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest 1221 Montgomery Hwy., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
CSI @ the Library! Learn from the pros while moving from lab to lab. Then try to solve your own mystery with clues provided. Grades 3-6.
Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest 1221 Montgomery Hwy., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216 View Map
Starnes Publishing LLC