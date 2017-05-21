Brews, Beats & Brunch

TrimTab Brewing Company 2721 2721 Fifth Avenue South, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35233

Craving brunch - but can't figure out where to go? Come on down to TrimTab Brewing Company for the newest addition to B'ham's dining scene.

Beats, Brews & Brunch is a fresh new event featuring amazing cuisine from Cantina on Wheels, Eugene's Hot Chicken, Tot Spot, Repicci's Italian Ice & Gelato and The Heavenly Donut Company.

This is a family-friendly event with live musical entertainment. Hope to see you there!

205.521.7716

