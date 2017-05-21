Brews, Beats & Brunch

Craving brunch - but can't figure out where to go? Come on down to TrimTab Brewing Company for the newest addition to B'ham's dining scene.
Beats, Brews & Brunch is a fresh new event featuring amazing cuisine from Cantina on Wheels, Eugene's Hot Chicken, Tot Spot, Repicci's Italian Ice & Gelato and The Heavenly Donut Company.
This is a family-friendly event with live musical entertainment. Hope to see you there!
Info
TrimTab Brewing Company 2721 2721 Fifth Avenue South, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35233 View Map
please enable javascript to view