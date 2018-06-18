BizArt Workshop: The Business of Art

Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest 1221 Montgomery Hwy., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216

BizArt addresses the unique business needs of artists, teaching the fundamentals of business management and covering business plans, business vocabulary, marketing, and pricing in understandable language. For more information, call 978-4678.

Info
Education & Learning
