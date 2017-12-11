Birmingham Boys Choir 40th Annual Christmas Concert

Canterbury United Methodist Church 350 Overbrook Road , Birmingham, Alabama 35213

Make plans to celebrate the season with us at our 40th Annual Christmas Concert featuring 150+ choristers. This year's concert will also include our beloved tradition of fathers and sons singing together. In order to accommodate our guests, we ask that you please register your attendance for this free concert event.

