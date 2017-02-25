Bernadette Peters with the Alabama Symphony Orchestra

to Google Calendar - Bernadette Peters with the Alabama Symphony Orchestra - 2017-02-25 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Bernadette Peters with the Alabama Symphony Orchestra - 2017-02-25 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Bernadette Peters with the Alabama Symphony Orchestra - 2017-02-25 20:00:00 iCalendar - Bernadette Peters with the Alabama Symphony Orchestra - 2017-02-25 20:00:00

Samford University Wright Center 800 Lakeshore Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35229

Tony Award-winning, Bernadette Peters comes to Birmingham and will perform with the Alabama Symphony Orchestra. Tickets available at alabamasymphony.org

Info

Samford University Wright Center 800 Lakeshore Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35229 View Map

Concerts & Live Music

Visit Event Website

to Google Calendar - Bernadette Peters with the Alabama Symphony Orchestra - 2017-02-25 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Bernadette Peters with the Alabama Symphony Orchestra - 2017-02-25 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Bernadette Peters with the Alabama Symphony Orchestra - 2017-02-25 20:00:00 iCalendar - Bernadette Peters with the Alabama Symphony Orchestra - 2017-02-25 20:00:00

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

* indicates required
See our full February issue

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours