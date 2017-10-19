The rivalry between the Vestavia Hills High School Rebels and the Hoover High School Buccaneers is one of the oldest high school rivalries in the state, and it is one of the more highly-anticipated football games of the season.

This year, the Rebels will take on the Bucs at home, and the week leading up to the game will give students an opportunity to show their school spirit while helping a good cause.

BBQ the Bucs, the annual event held the week of the Hoover game, is part of the myriad of events VHHS students hold each fall to raise money for the chosen fall charity, which this year is the Bell Center.

Last year, the students raised more than $50,000 with the proceeds of the fall events, of which BBQ the Bucs was included, for Unless U.

Student groups will have tailgates in the parking lot, selling food to raise money for the Bell Center.

The event will also include a grilling competition open to all students. Participants will compete in three categories: chicken, burgers and steak, to show their grilling skills, and the winner will receive the prestigious Golden Spatula and a photo feature in the yearbook.

Students and parents can also purchase BBQ the Bucs event t-shirts, which can be pre-ordered through SGA representatives.

BBQ the Bucs will take place Oct. 19 from 5-8 p.m. in the old junior parking lot.