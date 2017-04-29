The Junior League of Birmingham is returning to the same spot in Hoover for the third year in a row for its 25th Bargain Carousel garage sale.

The 2017 sale, which organizers say will contain more than 100,000 items from at least 1,000 families, is set for April 27, 29 and 30 at the former Winn-Dixie shopping center near the intersection of Interstate 459 and John Hawkins Parkway.

The former grocery store will be set up to resemble a department store, divided into sections such as women’s clothing, children’s clothing, men’s clothing, kitchen, outdoor, toys, appliances and furniture, said Emily Norkus, chairwoman of the event. The doors open at 8 a.m. Saturday with a $10 admission charge, and at 10 a.m., the price drops to $5.