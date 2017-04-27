Bargain Bash - Preview Party

The Junior League of Birmingham is returning to the same spot in Hoover for the third year in a row for its 25th Bargain Carousel garage sale. The 2017 sale, which organizers say will contain more than 100,000 items from at least 1,000 families, is set for April 27, 29 and 30 at the former Winn-Dixie shopping center near the intersection of Interstate 459 and John Hawkins Parkway.

The sale kicks off with a Bargain Bash event April 27 that includes a silent and live auction, music, food and early shopping opportunities, she said. A $40 ticket allows entry at 6 p.m. for shopping, but the price for everything is double the amount on the tag. A $30 ticket allows entry at 7 p.m.