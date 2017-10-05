Join Wayne Novy, Curator, Southern Museum of Flight as he discusses events, aircraft & people of aviation from the beginning of the 20th Century, with emphasis on Eddie Rickenbacker, Charles Lindbergh & Jimmy Doolittle. Presented by Osher Lifelong Learning Inst (OLLI) olli.ua.edu or ollibham.org
Aviators and Aviation
Vestavia Hills Civic Center 1975 Merryvale Rd., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
Vestavia Hills Civic Center 1975 Merryvale Rd., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216 View Map
Education & Learning
Upcoming Events