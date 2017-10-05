Aviators and Aviation

Vestavia Hills Civic Center 1975 Merryvale Rd., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216

Join Wayne Novy, Curator, Southern Museum of Flight as he discusses events, aircraft & people of aviation from the beginning of the 20th Century, with emphasis on Eddie Rickenbacker, Charles Lindbergh & Jimmy Doolittle. Presented by Osher Lifelong Learning Inst (OLLI) olli.ua.edu or ollibham.org

Vestavia Hills Civic Center 1975 Merryvale Rd., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
