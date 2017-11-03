Atrox Factory's Lights Out for Alzheimer's

You sign a waiver.

You get a glow stick!

We turn out the lights…

Lights Out has all the intense Scares of Atrox Factory® with one slight difference, you going through mostly in the DARK…

Get ready for the most shocking night of your life, and help Alzheimers of Central Alabama now in its 26th year offering research, education and services to patients, caregivers and professionals.

But be warned the creatures within Atrox will attempt to take your glow stick. So protect your glow stick, so you're not left alone in the dark.

100% of the proceeds go to Alzheimer's of Central Alabama to support local services, education, advocacy and research.