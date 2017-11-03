Tonight at the Wright presents Ashley Campbell! Known for her work alongside her father, legendary music artist Glen Campbell, Ashley has developed her own sound and enthusiastic following. Banjo and guitar player, singer and songwriter, Ashley has talent that matches the genius legacy of her family. During the concert, Ashley shares stories and images from her childhood and her time performing with her father. Her hit song, "Remembering," is a tribute from loving daughter to beloved Dad.
Ashley Campbell
Samford University Wright Center 800 Lakeshore Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35229
Samford University Wright Center 800 Lakeshore Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35229 View Map
Counseling & Support Groups