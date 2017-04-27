Annie Moses Band to Entertain Guests at Samford Legacy League's Ninth Annual Scholarship Celebration

Join Samford Legacy League for an incredible night featuring the Annie Moses Band on Thursday, April 27. This talented family ensemble of songwriters, singers and musicians has inspired and entertained audiences for over a decade with their distinctive style of music and captivating blend of jazz, folk and classical genres. The band's 90-minute concert will conclude the Scholarship Celebration, an event that provides scholarships for deserving students with significant financial need and challenging circumstances. Standard reservations are $100 ($50 tax-deductible) and include a seated dinner and the concert. Deluxe reservations are $135 ($70 tax-deductible) and include a reception with band members, seated dinner, preferred concert seating and an event photo. The event, celebrating Samford's 175th Anniversary, will be held at Mountain Brook Community Church. The reception begins at 5:30 p.m. Dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. followed by the concert. For more information and online reservations, go to samford.edu/legacyleague.