Angelique Kidjo is a GRAMMY Award-winning Beninese singer, noted for her diverse musical influences and creative music videos. Her art roves across boundaries, genres and ethnicities, finding the connections that link musical forms from every part of the world, while still bonding closely with her own traditions. On top of her music is her activism and her passion for Africa’s women and girls. Last year she was awarded Amnesty International’s Human Rights Award for her work standing up to injustice.

“Village traditions, cosmopolitan transformations, female solidarity, African pride and perpetual energy have been constants in Ms. Kidjo’s recording career.” – The New York Times