Where: 2489 Rocky Ridge Road

► When: Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

► Contact: andysgardencenter.com/farm-market; 824-0300 (call early morning)

Andy’s Farm Market, while open year-round and six days a week, will be welcoming fresh produce for the summer season. Owner Andy Burris is known to deliver the produce in the mornings and said the fruits and vegetables will be locally grown.

Selections include corn, tomatoes, Chilton County peaches, shell peas and butterbeans.