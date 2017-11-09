“An extraordinarily talented group who play beautifully together… They have established standards of chamber music performance equal to any in the world.” - The Washington Post “They appealed to the heart and the head, offering a warm, seductively luxurious sound and an impressive precision and unity of purpose.” - The New York Times Presented by the Birmingham Chamber Music Society
American Chamber Players
Samford University 800 Lakeshore Drive, Vestavia Hills, Alabama
