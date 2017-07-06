July 6: Alabama Heroes in the Words of Alabama Authors. 10:30 a.m. Vestavia Hills Civic Center & Wald Park. Steve Suitts discusses Hugo Black. Presented by OLLI of Greater Birmingham. Visit olli.ua.edu.

July 13: Alabama Heroes in the Words of Alabama Authors. 10:30 a.m. Vestavia Hills Civic Center & Wald Park. Joe Hubbard presents Lister Hill. Presented by OLLI of Greater Birmingham. Visit olli.ua.edu.

July 20: Alabama Heroes in the Words of Alabama Authors. 10:30 a.m. Vestavia Hills Civic Center & Wald Park. Rheta Johnson discusses Hank Williams. Presented by OLLI of Greater Birmingham. Visit olli.ua.edu.

July 27: Alabama Heroes in the Words of Alabama Authors. 10:30 a.m. Vestavia Hills Civic Center & Wald Park. Keller Thompson will discuss her great-grandaunt, Helen Keller. Presented by OLLI of Greater Birmingham. Visit olli.ua.edu.