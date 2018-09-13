Adult Tai Chi Beginner and Intermediate

Adult Tai Chi Beginner and Intermediate

Thursday, September 13, 2-3 p.m.

Community Room

Low-impact, slow-motion exercise taught by a certified instructor. Registration not required. Open to everyone 18+.

Vestavia Hills Library 1221 Montgomery Hwy., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216 View Map
