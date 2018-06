Adult Summer Series: Adult Game Night - Pictionary

Thursday, July 26, 6-7:30 p.m.

Community Room

Dominate other teams, win prizes & eat snacks.Our most popular program last summer, and we’re bring it back! Ages 18+.

Adult Summer Series: Adult Game Night - Pictionary

Thursday, July 26, 6-7:30 p.m.

Community Room

Dominate other teams, win prizes & eat snacks.Our most popular program last summer, and we’re bring it back! Ages 18+.