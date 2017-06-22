Adult Retro Game Slam: Oh, Snap!

Beat your friends and foes at this fast-paced card game and win prizes. Snacks served and no registration necessary. Ages 18+.
Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest 1221 Montgomery Hwy., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216 View Map
