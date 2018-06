Saturday, September 29, 2018 from 1–3 p.m.

ACT Workshop

Community Room. Want to prepare for the ACT but not sure where to begin? Kristi Bearce covers how the exam works, gives tips on how to navigate it, and shares resources you need to improve your score at a free ACT workshop! Registration is required. To register, call 205-978-3683. For Teens Grade 9-12