June 7: A Communications View from the Statehouse. 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Featuring a special visit from John Merrill, Alabama Secretary of State. Vestavia Hills Library Community Room. Online registration is available at prca-b.com or by emailing Victoria Fetner at vic.fetner@gmail.com. $16/$18 day of event for members; $20/$22 day of event for guests; $10 for students.