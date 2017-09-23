8th Annual Head Over Teal 5K/10K and Family Fall Festival

The Laura Crandall Brown Foundation (LCBF) is pleased to announce its 8th Annual Head Over Teal 5K/10K & Fall Festival. Head Over Teal is a family and pet friendly race with a 5K and 10K course. The event will also include a fun array of Fall Festival activities for all ages including games, children’s inflatables, face painting, crafts, and more. This year’s event is set to take place on Saturday, September 23, 2017, from 8:00 AM to noon at The Preserve in Hoover. Online registration is available by visiting www.ThinkOfLaura.org/HeadOverTeal and following the links. Discounted prices are available for all who register by September 10, 2017. Participants and supporters can set up a team or individual fundraising page or donate through our web site.