DETAILS: 10K/5K run/walk starts at 8 a.m.

ENTRY FEES:

$40 10K (includes chip timing) by Sept. 10; $45 after Sept. 10.

$35 5K (includes chip timing) by Sept. 10; $40 after Sept. 10.

Child Individual Registration (ages 13 and younger) $20 (includes chip timing)

TEAM PRICE: Minimum of five team members

$35 10K (includes chip timing) per team member by Sept. 10; $40 after Sept. 10.

$30 (includes chip timing) per team member by Sept. 10; $35 after Sept. 10