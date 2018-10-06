4th Brazilian Day Festival

to Google Calendar - 4th Brazilian Day Festival - 2018-10-06 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 4th Brazilian Day Festival - 2018-10-06 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 4th Brazilian Day Festival - 2018-10-06 11:00:00 iCalendar - 4th Brazilian Day Festival - 2018-10-06 11:00:00

Horizon Church 2345 Columbiana Road, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216

Hosted by Brazilians in Birmingham, Alabama this event brings together Brazilian culture all while supporting a great cause. The money raised from Brazilian Day is used to support missionaries and projects in the United States and around the world.

There will be Brazilian food, live music jiu-jitsu presentations and a kids section with cotton candy, sno cones, moonwalks, slides and more! So come on out and enjoy a great day of Brazilian culture and make a difference in the world at the same time!

Visit www.braziliandaybirmingham.com for more information 

Info
Horizon Church 2345 Columbiana Road, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers, Entertainment, Food & Drink
to Google Calendar - 4th Brazilian Day Festival - 2018-10-06 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 4th Brazilian Day Festival - 2018-10-06 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 4th Brazilian Day Festival - 2018-10-06 11:00:00 iCalendar - 4th Brazilian Day Festival - 2018-10-06 11:00:00

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

* indicates required
July 2018

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours