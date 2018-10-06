4th Brazilian Day Festival

Hosted by Brazilians in Birmingham, Alabama this event brings together Brazilian culture all while supporting a great cause. The money raised from Brazilian Day is used to support missionaries and projects in the United States and around the world.

There will be Brazilian food, live music jiu-jitsu presentations and a kids section with cotton candy, sno cones, moonwalks, slides and more! So come on out and enjoy a great day of Brazilian culture and make a difference in the world at the same time!

Visit www.braziliandaybirmingham.com for more information