3D Printing Open Lab

See the 3D printers in action and get your printing questions answered. No registration and everyone welcome.
Info
Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest 1221 Montgomery Hwy., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216 View Map
Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest 1221 Montgomery Hwy., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
See the 3D printers in action and get your printing questions answered. No registration and everyone welcome.
Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest 1221 Montgomery Hwy., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216 View Map
Starnes Publishing LLC