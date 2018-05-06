2018 VIVA HEALTH Starlight Gala Yo-Yo Ma

Alys Stephens Center 1200 10th Ave South, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35203

The many-faceted career of cellist Yo-Yo Ma is testament to his continual search for new ways to communicate with audiences and to his personal desire for artistic growth and renewal. Mr. Ma maintains a balance between his engagements as soloist with orchestras worldwide and his recital and chamber music activities. His discography includes over 100 albums, including 18 GRAMMY Awards. Yo-Yo Ma joins us for the 2018 VIVA HEALTH Starlight Gala.

All tickets to the 2018 Viva Health Starlight Gala starring Yo-Yo Ma include an elegant pre-performance cocktail reception and seating for the performance.

For current Center members at the Supporter level ($100) or higher, tickets are $150.

Nonmember tickets are $175 through September 30, 2017.

On October 1, 2017, nonmember tickets will increase to $200 through December 31, 2017.

On January 1, 2018, nonmember tickets will increase to $250 until the event is sold out.

For more information on the VIP Dinner Package or Center membership, please contact the Development Office at ASCdevelopment@uab.edu or 975-4012.

