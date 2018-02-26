19TH AND 20TH CENTURY SHORT STORIES

Levite Jewish Community Center 3960 Montclair Rd., Birmingham, Alabama 35213

OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents 19th and 20th Century Short Stories with instructor Bob Lipman, retired poetry and short story instructor.

Examine seven key elements that are common to the structure of all short stories: character, setting, conflict, climax, resolution, point of view, and theme. We will study The Doll’s House by Katherine Mansfield, The Tell-Tale Heart by Edgar Allan Poe, The Gift of the Magi and The Last Leaf by O. Henry, The Lottery by Shirley Jackson, The Necklace by Guy de Maupassant, The Last Lesson by Alphonse Daudet, The Steadfast Tin Soldier by Hans Christian Anderson, and EPICAC by Kurt Vonnegut. The stories will be enhanced with meaningful videos pertinent to the plots.

