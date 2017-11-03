Join Cornerstone School as the Women’s Service Board hosts its 14th Annual Harvest of Hope! Bid on student and local artwork, an exquisite selection of jewelry and accessories, gift cards from upscale local businesses and one-of-a-kind collector’s items and vacation packages. Guests will enjoy live music, a social hour with a silent auction and a seated dinner during a brief program highlighting some of the many success stories from the past year. The museum will be open to guests following dinner.

We are proud to announce this year’s honoree is John S. Hornsby. John has served on the Cornerstone Board of Directors for many years and is a long-time supporter of Cornerstone School.

As always, 100 percent of the proceeds will directly benefit over 500 students at Cornerstone School.

Cornerstone Schools of Alabama is a non-profit, Christian school that serves inner-city students in grades K4-12. Cornerstone goes beyond education to inspire and empower students to glorify God. Cornerstone challenges students academically while developing their character and growing their faith. Business Attire. Valet Service Provided.

Tickets and Sponsorships available at: https://csalabama.auction-bid.org/microsite/