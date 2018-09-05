This & That

Vestavia Hills Library 1221 Montgomery Hwy., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216

This & That. 3:30 p.m. Children’s Program Room

Wednesday, September 5: Back-to-School Jam Party Craft a glitzy microphone, decorate a guitar cut-out and then form your own band and lip-sync in the battle of the bands!

Snacks provided. 3rd-6th grade.

Info
Vestavia Hills Library 1221 Montgomery Hwy., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
