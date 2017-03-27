Curry to host 1st prayer breakfast as mayor

× Expand Photo by Frank Couch. Vestavia Mayors Prayer Breakfast Keynote speaker and attorney Liz Huntley addresses the audience at the 2016 Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast. This year’s event is scheduled for April 18.

A longstanding Vestavia Hills tradition will ring in its 27th year as Mayor Ashley Curry and others gather to observe the Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast on April 18 at 7:30 a.m. at the Vestavia Country Club.

The breakfast program will feature Alabama native Edie Hand as speaker. Hand, founder of the Genuine Pearl Girl Society and the Edie Hand Foundation, is a businesswoman, media personality, author and mother who focuses on making people’s lives better.

“She will speak about how her faith gave her strength during all the ordeals that she’s been through,” said Curry, noting that Hand lost her three young brothers to cancer and has battled cancer several times. “Her story would be one of sticking to it and having perseverance.”

Reigning Miss Alabama Hayley Barber will also participate in the prayer breakfast program.

“Her prayer will be for the youth,” Curry said.

Other speakers and local chaplains will offer prayers for the city, nation and world, he said.

Limited tickets are available. For more information, contact the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce at 823-5011.