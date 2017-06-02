New Your Pie holding opening festivities in Liberty Park

× Expand Emily Featherston

Liberty Park is getting a new food option as Your Pie opens Friday, June 9.

The make-your-own-adventure pizza chain is opening its third Birmingham location at 3735 Corporate Woods Drive, in the new retail space recently completed off Liberty Parkway.

“This is a brand new building, and it is exciting to take part in something like that and to be on the precipice of some commercial and retail options in the area,” said General Manager Macon Evans of the choice to open the restaurant in the Liberty Park location.

Evans said that with the large number of homes, the future opening of the HealthSouth offices and the lack of food options in Liberty Park, the brand is excited about the ability to provide for the area.

Evans, who moved to the Birmingham area himself only a few months ago, said that the plan was always to open three restaurants–the original being in downtown Homewood and the second in the Uptown district downtown–so the Liberty Park store has been a few years in the making.

Your Pie Vice President for Development Ken Caldwell said that the company has been thrilled with the performance of the stores owned by Lloyd Peeples, and they hope to continue growth in the area.

Evans said that like other Your Pie locations, the Liberty Park store is committed to being involved in the community, and will hopefully be partnering with sports teams, churches and schools.

The Liberty Park store will officially open June 9 at 11 a.m., but is holding soft openings over the next week to introduce the community to the restaurant.

There will also be day-of specials, with the first 50 customers receiving a free entree, and all diners able to cash in on a $5 pizza special for the entire day. The restaurant is also giving away free pizza for a year to a lucky winner who enters their contest, there there will be other door prizes and giveaways throughout the day.

For more information, visit the Your Pie Liberty Park Facebook Page.