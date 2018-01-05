Women in Business: Susan B. Calhoun - Noblebank & Trust

× Expand Susan B. Calhoun

Susan B. Calhoun was named Vice President and Mortgage Loan Originator at NobleBank & Trust this fall. She works at the Birmingham NobleBank & Trust location behind The Summit.

Calhoun said she decided to join the NobleBank team because the first time she walked in the door, it didn’t feel like your average bank.

“It was just such a family warmth. I felt at home,” Calhoun said. “We’re a team here.”

Prior to joining NobleBank, Calhoun also previously served in financial services roles with BBVA Compass, Wells Fargo, and AmSouth as a mortgage loan officer. Calhoun has a vast amount of experience in the financial services industry with nearly 30 years of experience in mortgage lending. She has assisted more than 2,500 clients realize their dreams of home ownership in the Birmingham area.

She said her strengths as a loan originator include compassion, good listening skills and taking care of the client throughout the process, including preparing them for any unexpected changes or bumps in the road. Each mortgage is a personalized experience.

“This is the biggest investment in their entire lives,” Calhoun said of the clients she serves.

Calhoun will be responsible for growing the mortgage client base for the Birmingham branch, where she combines her talents with NobleBank’s support, tools and Christian core values.

“Susan will be a terrific asset to our growing team in Birmingham,” said Anthony Humphries, CEO and President at NobleBank & Trust. “Her experience in the mortgage and financial industry will bring value to our area clients.”

At NobleBank, Calhoun said the team combines old school customer service with modern technology.

“Our clients are treated like people, not files,” she said.

Calhoun is locally involved as a Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce Ambassador and a member of the Birmingham Association of Realtors. She also serves as a greeter at Church of the Highlands.

NobleBank & Trust was founded in October 2005 on the principles of personal relationships, trust, service and integrity, serving Calhoun County and the surrounding Birmingham area. The bank has grown to more than $225 million in assets by offering quality banking products complemented by the latest technology available.

NobleBank & Trust has five Alabama locations in the cities of Anniston, Alexandria, Oxford, Piedmont and Birmingham.

► WHERE: 361 Summit Blvd

► CALL: 862-6208

► WEBSITE: noblebank.com

